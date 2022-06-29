Kaduna govt lauds firm for constructing  borehole in girl’s school 

Kaduna State government has applauded Arewa Metal Containers (ARMECO) for the construction of borehole at Government Girls Secondary School, Kakuri in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Commissioner of Education, Halima Lawal, said the availability of water in any learning environment is vital for the mental growth of the students.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Public Schools, Mrs. Baita Mercy Kude, she disclosed that the firm had done well in complementing government’s efforts in the provision of social amenities.

Lawal appreciated the firm for extending such gesture particularly in a girl’s school environment where they will be needing water to keep themselves neat and the environment as well.

“When the girl child is experiencing her monthly flow and there is no water to clean herself, she tends to feel uncomfortable within her learning facility, but now that water is available, she will do the needful and automatically, she becomes more comfortable with the environment, which makes learning convenient for her,” she said.





The commissioner called on other companies to emulate ARMECO by extending such gestures to their host communities. She also called on the school authorities to make judicious use of the water facility through frequent maintenance.

The Managing Director of the firm , Joachim Daudu, said the borehole was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility extended to host communities which they were happy to discharge.

Represented by the Developing Business Manager, Alhaji Umar Bagudu, he said water is a necessity of life which they were glad to have provided, saying, it’s provision will have impact on the students lives.

The Principal, GGSS Kakuri, Malam Abdussalam Adamu Abubakar, who expressed gratitude, said the students had prior to the provision of the borehole suffered many challenges due to lack of potable water.

“We have had other corporate organisations like Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria that has donated furniture to us and now ARMECO. We are indeed grateful and we pray that other organisations will emulate them.” he said.