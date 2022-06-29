Lions Club inaugurates eye clinic in Warri hospital

The need for well-to-do individuals and organisations to partner with government in carrying out development activities and projects for the overall good of all has been stressed.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State made this call in Warri during the inauguration of the upgraded and equipped eye clinic in Central Hospital, Warri by the Lions Club International (LCI), District 404A1 Nigeria.

The facility consists of consulting rooms, operating theatres, treatment rooms, patient and staff lounges, among other spaces. In addition, it was equipped with state-of-the-art eye diagnostics, surgery and treatment machines as well as training facilities for personnel.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, commended the club for its philanthropic gesture towards addressing the eye needs of residents of the state.

“My administration holds with high regards the valuable partnership of corporate establishments

and non-governmental organisations like Lions Club International which had continued to show goodwill by supporting state-owned agencies and parastatals.

“This government is aware of the long-term relationship Lions Club International had with the Ophthalmology Department in Central Hospital, Warri which had evolved over the years and paid off severally in the form of donations of state-of-the-art eye equipment to finally building, equipping and presenting this eye centre to the hospital with training of personnel to commence after the inauguration of the building,” the governor said.

He explained that the state had at least seven functioning ophthalmology departments in the Hospitals Management Board system in the state responsible for staffing and equipping to provide needed eye care services despite the attendant challenge of competing demands from other sectors of health and the economy.

Earlier, the District Governor of the club, Fortune Wagbatsoma, said the clinic was part of the club’s social responsibilities to communities in area of its jurisdiction





In a related development, an appeal has been made that efforts geared towards curbing the menace of drug abuse should not be left for government alone as it is only through collective efforts from all and sundry that meaningful impacts could be achieved.

