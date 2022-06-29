Train attack: Abducted passenger shot by terrorists, in critical condition — Negotiator

The negotiator of the Kaduna train attack and Kaduna based publisher, Mallam Tukur Mamu has disclosed that one of the abducted passengers, Mohammed Al’Amin, has been shot and fatally wounded by a terrorist guarding them in the forest.

He said the shooting occurred on Monday during a “friendly exchange of fire at the forest between the terrorists guarding the victims and preventing them from possible escape”.

Mamu who had earlier facilitated the release of 11 of the victims out of the 60 passengers abducted has confirmed in an interview that Mohammed Al-Amin was alive but in a critical health condition .

” Even though such an incidence that resulted in the shooting can happen, it could also be intentional act from them for the purpose of sending a message. Killing of their victims is something we know they can do.”

” They have threatened to do that before. Government must be prepared to take full responsibility if they didn’t act fast. There has been communication constantly but government is yet to take a decision.

‘I know what is in this crisis and that is why I keep emphasising that President Buhari must be prepared to take painful decisions, painful compromises if they are really committed to securing this innocent victims alive.”

” With what we have succeeded in doing, the windows and opportunity we opened which there’s none hitherto, the government has the power to bring this to an end within three to four days. I assure them we can do it with their support and cooperation, and if it didn’t happen as long as government do the needful I will agree and accept to take full responsibility. “

“Cases of emergency such as this doesn’t require unnecessary bureaucracy. I can confirm to you that the said passenger has been shot,” he said .

Mamu who had earlier said he had back off from the negotiating team for personal reasons.However, said that relations and friends of the remaining abducted train passengers in the kidnappers den; have pleaded and begged him not to.