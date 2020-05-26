Kaduna extends lockdown by two weeks

Kaduna State government has extended the lockdown in the state by another two weeks after careful review of the state’s Quarantine Orders.

Tribune Online reports that the extension followed the expiration of 60-day lockdown in the state.

This was even as the government announced a three-day window to allow its citizens to restock foodstuffs.

Deputy governor, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe disclosed adjustments to the lockdown in a state broadcast on Tuesday evening.

According to her, private sector firms that abide by the health guidelines will be allowed to operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

She also said restaurants will be allowed to open but they will only be allowed to carry out takeaway services.

She said: “This window also allows vulcanisers, welders, mechanics and providers of similar services to operate on the same days.

“This is why the state government has adjusted and extended the Quarantine Orders, by two weeks to empower citizens to more steadfastly carry forward, the against fight COVID-19.

“Preservation of the relaxations in this extension requires that citizens demonstrate greater compliance with laid down health protocols, particularly the wearing of facemasks outside the house, observance of physical distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water and the avoidance of large gatherings.”

She maintained violation of these protocols will compel the government to reimpose restrictions, adding that a spike in COVID-19 infections will also necessitate a tightening of restrictions.

However, she said schools, places of worship and markets will remain closed under the adjusted orders.

The statement further reads: “From Monday, 1st June 2020, the revised regulations will come into effect. They give citizens a three-day window every week to shop for food and other essentials.

“Until otherwise stated, the lockdown-free days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Temporary neighbourhood markets will continue to operate from 10 am to 4 pm on these three days, but citizens can move from 6 am to 6 pm on these lockdown-free days. Informal markets are not allowed and those flouting regulations by turning streets into markets are advised to stop.

“However, the prohibition of interstate and intercity travel remains. Government officials and mobile courts will enforce this ban to prevent people from spreading the virus through non-essential movement.

“In addition, the nighttime curfew that has been enforced across the state still remains, from 6 pm to 6 am.

“Schools, places of worship and markets will remain closed under the adjusted orders. The relevant government officials and agencies will be engaging with religious leaders, transport unions, traditional institutions, market unions, school proprietors and other stakeholders as may be identified from time to time, to discuss the conditions and circumstances for a safe reopening of these sectors.

“Kaduna State has so far conducted 1900 tests and had recorded a total of 189 Covid-19 cases as at 25th May 2020. Ideally, the state would prefer to conduct so many more tests, but we are constrained by a host of factors.

“During the two-week extension, the state will continue to expand its public health response, including testing capacity. The MoH team will continue to conduct more tests in identified hotspots.

“The public sector will also use the two-week extension to prepare for limited resumption. Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies will ensure that government offices are reconfigured for physical distancing and that handwashing facilities are available.”