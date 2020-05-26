Kaduna PDP expels two, suspends Senator Hunkuyi, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has expelled two members of the party having been found guilty of alleged anti-party activities levelled against them.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen, in Kaduna on Tuesday evening, and signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh.

Part of the statement read as follows :

“After due consultations with some critical stakeholders of the party, the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Care Taker Committee, CTC, met on the 25/5/2020 to consider and reviewed the Recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee thus :

“Sen Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi’s recommended dismissal from the Party is reviewed to six(6) months suspension, with effect from 16/5/2020

“Hon Dr Matoh Dogara’s recommended suspension for six(6) months is reviewed to three(3) Months, with effect from 16/5/2020

” Dr John Danfulani’s recommended dismissal from the Party is upheld, with effect from today, 26/5/2020.

“Hon Hashimu Garba’s suspension has been lifted as recommended and his reprimand upheld, with effect from today, 26/5/2020

“Hon Ibrahim A Lazuru’s recommended suspension for six(6) months from the Party is reviewed to three(3) months, with effect from 16/5/2020

“Ubale Salmanduna’s recommended dismissal from the Party is upheld, with effect from today, 26/5/2020

“Imam Lawal Adamu is confirmed not to be a validly registered member of the Party. He is, therefore declared, an impersonator.

“All security agencies and relevant organisations to be notified.

“The State Executive Committee, SEC, sat today, 26/5/2020 and approved the Disciplinary decisions taken by the State Working Committee of the Party.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE