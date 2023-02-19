By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

KADUNA state governor, OPNasir Elrufai has directed Ministries, departments, and agencies to accept payments in old and new currencies in line with the supreme court recent judgement.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement noted, “in line with the subsisting order of the supreme court, the Kaduna State government has directed it’s ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure that their collection agents continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira, Old and new.

The statement averred that the laws of Kaduna state do not allow personnel of government agencies to be involved in cash collection of revenues.

The collection it maintained, rest on the shoulders of collection agents authorized by the state government agencies do offer citizens a route for each payment and are expected to comply with the subsisting court order.

Recall, also the state governor, Elrufai had on 16th February,2023 in a state wide broadcast on the naira swap crises directed the citizens of the state to continue spending the old and new naira notes, directing banks to do same.