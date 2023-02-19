By Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is in a closed door meeting with some of the governors on his party platform.

In attendance at the ongoing meeting holding at Buhari House, are governors of Plateau , Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Kogi, Gombe, Yobe, Zamfara, Ekiti, Jigawa, and Deputy governors of Imo and Katsina states.

In his opening remarks, the APC national chairman said he called the meeting to discuss ongoing situation in the country.

He said: “Now it is my privilege to welcome you to this important emergency meeting. It is that we found a situation where we have a pressing need to get together as our flag bearers of our states in Nigeria who were elected on the platform of pur great party, the APC.

“I am happy with the response so far. And it is my understanding that more of the Governors are on their way coming. You will recall the recent development that has necessitated the need for this invitation.

“We do not want to seat in judgement of anybody or bodies with regards to what is going on today in the country as it affects our great party. I thought the best to do is to get all those who are holding forth in the critical positions in the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better interpretation and appreciation of the situation that we are in. That is the essence of this invitation.”