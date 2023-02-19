By Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The Federal Government has re-emphasized the adoption of emerging technologies as highly imperative and requires utmost prioritization.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa stated this when he received the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies of the National Institute of Security Studies, Mr. DE Egbeji, the management staff of the Institute’s Faculty of Studies as well as the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 participants at the corporate headquarters of the Agency.

Appreciating the representatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC), Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Chadian Armed Forces and various other organizations at the 16th edition of the training course, the NITDA DG said that their participation is a reflection of their various commitments to the development of the country.

Describing the theme of the event, ‘Globalization: Implication for Regional Integration and Sustainable Development’ as apt and timely, Inuwa posited that regional integration is a major driving force in the process of globalization with technology as a catalyst.

“Globalization is a process of integrating economies, societies and cultures through the world wide web and through technology in general. Technology is becoming increasingly integrated with everything around us becoming technology and thereby facilitating globalization”, he stated.

Emphasizing the impact of technology on regional integration to globalization and consequently, sustainable development, the NITDA boss stated that technology has helped countries increase the exchange of goods and services globally, thereby enhancing foreign direct investments.

“Wherever you are, you can start your own business locally and with technology, it can help you grow exponentially and also take your product and services to global markets”, he proclaimed.

While admonishing the participants to embrace, adopt and deploy the use of emerging technologies in their various organizational processes, Inuwa stated that utilizing emerging technologies in operational processes increases efficiency as well as productivity and therefore urged them to make the best use of it because the benefits are enormous.

Shedding more insight into the training’s theme, Inuwa asserted that in sustaining development in any society. technology is critical because it would bring a convergence between the physical, digital and biological worlds by harmonizing all resources to achieve a desired goal.

Buttressing his point further with practical illustrations of the numerous positive impact that technology has had on humanity, the first Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert in Nigerian public service averred that using technology to improve farm produce has curbed global food insecurity, use of surveillance cameras, social network analysis, deployment of drones have been used to fight insecurity and the enhancement of education, construction, health sectors with technology just to mention a few.





He further disclosed that research is ongoing globally where farm products can be produced from vertical and soil-less farming, where cultured meat can be produced from animal stem cells and where 3D printing technology can be used to produce bioartificial organs for the body.

Inuwa stated that the Agency’s National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) had been doing a lot of research on the advancement of technology in the country while the Agency has been collaborating with various institutions and organizations in the country with the purpose of providing security and diversifying the nation’s economy.

While expressing his belief that the training course would have a great impact on the country, he encouraged the participants to propagate knowledge gained to their various organizations so that the country can create and capture value from emerging technology for its socio-economic development.

Earlier, Mr. Egbeji appreciated the DG and his management team for the warm reception and for the agency’s enviable unprecedented achievements over the years.

Stating that the institute is a high-level manpower training institute, he sought further collaborations with the Agency in achieving their mutual statutory objectives and that of the country as a whole.

“Essentially, the course is a form of synergy to accommodate officials from different agencies of government and interact. And globalization is about technology which is why we are here to hear from your wealth of experience in terms of technology”, he stated.