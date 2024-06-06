Former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly as “scandalous claims” and “malicious efforts” to tarnish his reputation.

His reaction was contained in a statement issued by his Media Adviser Muyiwa Adekeye and made available to newsmen on Wednesday night.

He stated that he is proud of his record of governance and legacy in Kaduna and that the report’s findings are predetermined and biased.

He assured Nigerians that he served the state with integrity and complied with all extant laws during his tenure.

El-Rufai’s response comes after the Assembly’s ad-hoc committee indicted him for alleged misappropriation of government funds and financial illegalities.

