Kaduna: APC gubernatorial aspirant petitions INEC over non-conduct of congress

One of the gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Alh. Sani Sha’aban has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the non-conduct of congresses in the state in line with the party’s constitution.

Addressing newsmen in his campaign office at Abakpa area of Kaduna metropolis at the weekend, the aspirant who spoke through, Director General of his campaign organization, Barrister Joshua Danladi emphatically rejected the claim by the APC delegates Appeal committee which upheld that congresses were held based on consensus.

Sha’aban also faulted the claim by the Appeal committee that no petition was written, alleging that the committee not only lied to the entire world but there was indeed a petition written.

However, he was quick to add that the committee refused to collect their petition.

Explaining further, the APC governorship aspirant contended that many party members paid for and filled the delegates form which was not collected by the state or their national headquarters.

Thus, he stated this singular action disenfranchised thousands of APC members of their rights to become delegates as enshrined in the constitution of the party.





According to Sha’aban, it was for this reason that he submitted a petition to the resident electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna to state their position that no congress was held to produce delegates.

“INEC has stamped the receipt of our petition which we will avail to you(press) later for you to have a glance of our petition,” he stressed.

“To this end, we wish to state categorically to the press and the entire world that as far as we are concerned there was no delegates election in the state,” he declared.

