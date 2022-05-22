2023: Presidential aspirant, Ajadi Olufemi, visits Ooni of Ife, seeks support, prayers

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Saturday received youthful presidential aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi and his entourage in the palace, praying for the success of the aspirant at the 2023 polls.

Ajadi, a strong contender on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had gone to the palace to seek royal blessings and guidance in his quest to become Nigeria’s next president.

His royal majesty enjoined the politician to remain focused on the race, and wishing him long life and prosperity.

“I wish you well; I pray that your political ambition would come to pass with long life and prosperity. I pray that all obstacles from outside and within will not overcome you,” he prayed.

He commended the courage and the political energy Ajadi had thus far brought to his quest, urging him to remain politically persistent, saying that was the only way to prove his mettle at the polls.

Speaking earlier, Ajadi had told the Ooni of his roots as an indigenous person from Ibadan, and that he had come to pay homage, to also brief his royal majesty on his efforts thus far and also seek guidance. Ajadi said that he had also come to the king so that the interest of the South-west would also be effectively taken care of should it be tabled before his royal majesty.





Among those in Ajadi’s entourage was Hon. Wasiu Oluwafemi Ajirotutu, a Senatorial aspirant for Ogun East Senatorial District, who is also the Director-General of the Olufemi Ajadi’s campaign team.

Earlier, the team had been entertained by rich Yoruba cultural displays by different musical troupes in the palace.

