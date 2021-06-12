JUSUN strike: Federal High Court Chief Judge issues new practice direction

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has announced a new practice direction exempting payment of default fees for filing of processes for extension of time for the period the strike action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Association of Nigeria (JUSUN) lasted.

JUSUN had last Thursday called off its strike action which started on April 16, 2021, which had, affected court proceedings and filing of processes.

A statement by the Chief Information Officer of the Federal High Court, Catherine Oby Nwandu over the weekend said, the Chief Judge, armed with the powers conferred on him, ordered the computation of time for filing of court processes and payment of default fees for extension of time.

The statement said, “Notwithstanding the provisions of Order 48 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 on the computation of time for filing of court proceedings or doing an act as provided by the rules and payment of default fees for extension of time thereof, the period covering the JUSUN strike action, being from 6th day of April 2021 to 14th day of June 2021, is hereby exempted.

“These practice directions shall save to the extent or as may be otherwise directed by the Chief Judge, apply to both criminal and civil cases and matters in the Federal High Court of Nigeria,” it added.

Nwandu further stated that the Practice Directions shall be cited as the Federal High Court (Exemption of Payment of Default Fees for Filing of Processes) Practice Directions (No. 2) 2021.

The Practice Directions, she said will take effect from Tuesday, the 15th day of June 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Federal High Court Chief Federal High Court Chief

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Federal High Court Chief Federal High Court Chief