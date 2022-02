(JUST IN): Zamfara gets new Deputy Governor

Few hours after the impeachment of Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, a new Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Nasiha, was screened as his replacement.

Nasiha is a serving senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District.

He also served as the interim state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before a substantive chairman was appointed.

Preparations for the swearing in of the new Deputy Governor are ongoing as of the time of this report.

Details later – –