Ijebu-Igbo agog as Abiodun installs new Orimolusi

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, installed Oba Lawrence Adebajo, as the new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, after 28 years of interregnum.

Abiodun at the installation and presentation of staff of office to the new monarch urged him to be accessible, receptive, inclusive and responsible to the yearnings of his subjects.

He also called on the monarch to champion all efforts that would enhance peaceful co-existence with other royal fathers within the town and its environs

The governor equally charged Oba Adebajo to reconcile with all contending parties in the town.

While noting that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of traditional rulers in the state, and solicited the support of monarchs and village heads in his efforts at nipping the scourge of crimes and criminality in the bud.

“As a father, you are expected to be accessible, receptive and responsive to the yearning of your subject at all times. You are to note Kabiyesi that you should continue to champion all efforts that will enhance peaceful co-existence with other royal fathers within Ijebu Igbo and its environs in order to justify the mandate and trust reposed in you by Ogun State Government, I implore you to extend magnanimity in victory to all and sundry in Ijebu-Igbo and reconcile all contending parties.

“We also solicit the support of our Kabiyesis and Olorituns (Village heads) for instance to support our efforts at nipping the scourge of crimes and criminality in the bud. With all of us on the same page, there will be no hiding place for criminals and social upheavals will be reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

The state helmsman while appreciating the industrial and commercial nature of the people of the town, called on them to pay their taxes and rates to the government in its quest to provide infrastructural facilities with special attention to rural areas.

Abiodun while berating the slide in moral ethos and the palpable mindlessness that accompanied the get-rich-syndrome among youths in the society, noted that his administration would continue to espouse programmes and policies that would engage the youths positively as well as ensure that the state remains a trailblazer in youth development, human capita empowerment, economic growth and prosperity.

He also called on elders, parents and guardians to inculcate the right attitude into their wards and children, expressing displeasure over the news of youths engaging in killings of fellow human beings for ritual purposes.

He said, “Let our elders, parents and guardians do their own to inculcate the right attitude into their wards to help the moral fibre of our society.

“I am always traumatised beyond words when I hear of our youth’s involvement in the spate of killings and dismembering of human beings for ritual purposes. I have particularly scandalized these young ones – teenagers – are being fingered as perpetrators of these dastardly acts.

“Let me use this opportunity to solicit the support of our traditional rulers, parents, teachers, heads of various institutions of learning, community leaders, religious leaders and indeed all of us, to always preach and act as a good moral compass and mentors to our children and youths. Money should not be the sole determinant of success.”

Oba Adebajo in his acceptance speech acknowledged the effort of the Dapo Abiodun- led government for his role at ensuring that the town has a monarch after a long period.

He called for the support of the five kings representing the five quarters in the town and also called on the people of the town to come together and join him in the task of rebuilding the town.

