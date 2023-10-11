President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning chief executives to fresh terms in office in agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday, Aminu Maida was appointed as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Others are Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT); Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General/Chief Executive Officer,

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and Tola Odeyemi, Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The statement added that the president has also approved the appointment of Idris Alubankudi as Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy.

The statement said this is “in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion.”

The appointments take immediate effect.

