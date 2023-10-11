The Chief Whip, Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Fasonu, representing Odigbo Constituency 2, has kick-started season 2 of his annual Back2School programme, promising to always prioritize the interest of the people of his constituency.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Araromi-Obu Mega Primary School, Araromi-Obu amidst cheers from pupils from different primary schools within the constituency, Hon. Fasonu assured them that the mandate which they freely gave him shall continue to yield good dividends of democracy.

This was just as the lawmaker reeled out his achievements in office including the facilitation of admission of five students into the Ondo State College of Health Technology, jobs into the state civil service, training of beneficiaries of SMEDAN and now the Back2School Season 2 where 5000 free exercise books and 5000 free stationeries were shared to all the pupils in the 2 primary schools in Ayesan.

Fasonu, who welcomed the pupils and the audience to the event, reminded the audience of his 5- point agenda, including Educational Empowerment, Infrastructural Renewal, Medical Health Outreach, Youth Empowerment and Women Empowerment, expressing his appreciation to all the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders not just in Odigbo Constituency 2 but in Ondo State in general for giving him the party platform to serve the people of the state.

The education secretary of Odigbo LGA, Chief Charles Meroyi, in his remark, thanked the lawmaker for being a good representative and for making the constituency proud in this short time of being in office, urging him to “look into the infrastructural development in the schools in the constituency so that the children can learn in a conducive environment.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of BOF Campaign Organisation; Hon. Giwa Kaseem, in his own speech, eulogized Hon. Fasonu for continuing this laudable initiative which he said “has ensured in uplifting the pupils of the constituency.”

He reiterated that no past representative in the constituency had embarked on such kind of project, assuring the constituents that this was just the beginning and that the Chief Whip of the Ondo State House of Assembly “would do more to make life easy for the good people of Odigbo Constituency 2.”

Present at the event were political and traditional leaders, the education secretary of Odigbo LGA, Chief Charles Meroyi; the Director General of BOF Campaign Organisation; Hon. Giwa Kaseem; the Chief Imam of Araromi Obu, Alhaji Habeeb Akinpelumi, Odigbo LGA Women Leader, Lady Evangelist Toyin, among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE