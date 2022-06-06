Onyeagocha’s chief driver, four others die mysteriously in Imo

Tragedy struck at Obinze community in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday when the Kingsley, the chief driver of the PDP senatorial candidate for Imo East, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha and four others died mysteriously.

The family of 12 were found unconscious in the room as they could not wake up the next morning.

Upon discovery, the victims were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

On arrival at Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma-Owerri, five out of the 12 victims were confirmed dead while doctors and nurses are battling to save the lives of the eight others.

Those confirmed dead are Kingsley, a two-year-old child, a 12-year-old girl and two adults.

Our correspondent who visited the hospital saw a large number of people, especially relatives and doctors and nurses working assiduously to save the lives of the victims who were on life support machines.





One of the relatives of the victims told our correspondent that the cause of the incident remained a mystery to the family and community.

He questioned why a family of 12 could be found unconscious in a room in a duplex that had six rooms.

He said “the head of the family is the chief driver of Uche Onyeagucha, the PDP senatorial candidate for Owerri zone. His name is Kingsley.”

He explained that the chief driver was supposed to drive his boss to the Sam Mbakwe airport this morning but he didn’t pick up his phone calls. His boss also called his wife but no response.

The relative said that the situation made Onyeagocha send his personal assistant to his house.

According to him, on arrival, nobody answered the gate after several knocks, a development that made one of those in the delegation scale the fence to gain access into the compound.

“Doors were forced open only to discover that the 12 of them were locked in a room and they were all unconscious,” he said.

He said that other victims are on life support machines.

According to him, those found in the room were the chief driver, his family, siblings of his wife and children who came on a visit.

When contacted, the Police Spokesperson, CSP Micheal Abattam, said that the incident had not been reported to the police.