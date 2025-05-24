JUST IN: NNPC shuts down Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a scheduled shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) for planned maintenance, beginning on May 24, 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, explained that the shutdown is part of a broader sustainability assessment to enhance the facility’s performance.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security.”

The company said further updates would be issued regularly via official platforms, including its website and other media channels.

This marks another pause in the refinery’s operations, which were temporarily shut in December 2024, just months after resuming activities.

The development comes seven weeks after President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari to replace Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd.

Kyari, who was GCEO when the Port Harcourt refinery recommenced operations, was removed alongside all other board members appointed with him in November 2023.

The new 11-member board is led by Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group CEO, with Ahmadu Musa Kida serving as non-executive chairman.

Tinubu, on Thursday, officially inaugurated the newly appointed Board and Executive Management Team of NNPC Ltd, issuing a strong directive to prioritise increased oil and gas production.

The inauguration, which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja shortly before the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit, marked a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s oil industry as the administration intensifies efforts to revamp the country’s energy sector.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE