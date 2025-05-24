FG trains 535 youths in welding, fabrication for industrial revolution

The Federal Ministry of Steel Development has successfully concluded its first Bootcamp Training Programme, equipping 535 Nigerian youths with advanced skills in Welding and Fabrication, Industrial Foundry and Metallurgy, and Instrumentation, Control, and Mechanical Maintenance.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu who presided over the official Closing Ceremony of the Boot-Camp Training Programme organised by the Ministry at the Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI), Onitsha, Anambra State, disclosed that the initiative represents a significant stride in the nation’s collective effort to rejuvenate Nigeria’s steel industry and empower the youths with the skills necessary for national development.

Prince Audu also commended the dedication, resilience, and discipline shown by the trainees over the course of the intensive program. He emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to youth empowerment through technical and vocational education, stating that “This boot camp was not just about skills acquisition and equipment empowerment; it was about character development, discipline, and the cultivation of a mindset geared towards innovation, entrepreneurship, and national service. Our strategic aim is to build a pool of competent, patriotic young people who can drive Nigeria’s metallurgical and steel sectors forward.

He stated that for the country to realize its vision for the steel sector, it must invest in human capital, adding that the Bootcamp Training and Empowerment Programme is a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce. According to him, by equipping the youths with practical skills in welding and metallurgy, the nation is laying the foundation for a self-reliant and industrialized Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister while reeling out some achievements of the Ministry under his watch revealed that the strategic aim is to evolve over time, a pool of competent, patriotic young Nigerians with passion to drive forward the emerging Nigerian Metallurgical and Steel sector towards a $1trillion USD economy as envisioned by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, by 2030.

Prince Audu commended the facilitators of the training programme from the Ministry and the Management/Staff and instructors from the Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI), Onitsha, for providing the enabling environment and technical expertise for the smooth execution of the maiden programme and tasked the graduands to be good ambassadors of the programme and pioneers of a new wave of industrial revitalisation.

He said “Let your actions reflect the values of diligence, excellence, and patriotism you have imbibed here”.

As you receive your starter packs today, let them symbolise not an end, but a new beginning — the beginning of your journey into productivity, creativity, and national impact”.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, CFR, who was represented by the Commissioner for Industry, Christine Udechukwu commended the Ministry for the laudable initiative of equipping young Nigerians with skills to solve problems and create wealth.

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Steel, Distinguished Senator Patrick Ndubueze, represented by Chief Etiebat Nwachukwu, said the Bootcamp Training should be an Annual Intervention Programme, stating that the Ministry will get legislative backing for its sustainability. He added that the programme represents Federal Government efforts to ensure continuous youth development to drive the progressive agenda.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Chris Osa Isokpunwu stated that the programme was not just conceived as a training exercise, but as a platform to ignite dreams, shape ideas, and build a new generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s metal and steel value chain.

Dr. Chris shares an inspiring story of a young man in a small town in Northern Nigeria who started a modest metal fabrication business with just one welding machine and a rented shed, going from door to door repairing gates, metal doors, and window protectors, and who with time, learned how to design security systems, began fabricating agricultural tools, and later diversified into building lightweight steel structures.

Today, that young man owns a company that employs over 150 people, supplies steel products across three West African countries, and recently signed a contract with a local government to produce solar-powered kiosks for rural markets, he told the graduands, “the journey does not end here — in fact, this is where it truly begins”.

The Director Metallurgical Inspectorate Department, Engr. Frederick Ewa, giving the overview of the boot camp, disclosed that the initiative was not just a training programme but a movement, a clarion call to action, designed to catalyze the rebirth of Nigeria’s metals and steel sector by investing in its most invaluable resource: the youths.

Engr. Ewa revealed that a staggering 258,833 applications were received across every state and region of the country, from which 700 youths were selected through a rigorous but transparent, merit-driven process. These young men and women were trained in four strenuous batches here at the Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI), Onitsha, a citadel of excellence in metallurgical education and practice. He enjoined the graduates to go out and ignite industries, illuminate communities, and forge the future Nigeria deserves.

Also speaking, the General Course Rep. of the programme, Esemuede Omoruyi, appreciated the Federal Government for its resolute focus on human capital development and affirmed the graduates’ commitment to translating the investment into tangible progress, pledging that they will be dynamic contributors to a skilled, innovative and industrious country.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE