Most Reverend Olumakaiye, Anglican Archbishop of Lagos Province, dies at 53

The Diocesan Director of Media, Venerable Folorunsho Agbelusi, in a statement issued to Tribune Online, said the Bishop died on Sunday 30th October, 2022.
Agbelusi stated that the deceased was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on the 30th of July, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.
He noted his episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos, adding that subsequently the Province was characterised by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments of which they are all very proud.
Meanwhile, the Director said detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies will be made public.
“With heavy hearts, but in the sure hope of resurrection, the Diocesan Board of the Diocese of Lagos announces the sudden transition of the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, His Grace The Most Rev’d Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye who was called up to higher service in the evening of Sunday 30th October, 2022 at the age of 53 years.
“The Most Rev’d Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on the 30th of July, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.
“His Episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos and subsequently the Province was characterized by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments for which all of us shall remain very proud.
“We shall keep you posted as detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies unfold and are made public,” he said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROMNIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom
FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…
Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification
Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…
Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…
2023: A Look At Atiku’s Economic Agenda
Nigerian economy is prostrate. Revenue is low, debt is high, cost of debt servicing is soaring, unemployment rate is mindboggling, poverty rate is alarming, inflation is high, foreign exchange rate management is problematic…
Monday Lines: Terror Alerts: Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country…
EDITORIAL: The Baby-Mutilating Father
IT would appear that quite a number of Nigerians are getting trapped in the web of rational limitations these days. And it seems that issues bordering on socioeconomic challenges are beginning to occasion significant impairment of people’s ability…