Most Reverend Olumakaiye, Anglican Archbishop of Lagos Province, dies at 53

A highly reliable source within the Lagos Diocese told Tribune Online that Olumakaiye died on Sunday night, October 31, following a protracted battle with an undisclosed ailment.

The Archbishop of Lagos Province, Anglican Communion and Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye, is dead. He was aged 53.

The Diocesan Director of Media, Venerable Folorunsho Agbelusi, in a statement issued to Tribune Online, said the Bishop died on Sunday 30th October, 2022.

Agbelusi stated that the deceased was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on the 30th of July, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

He noted his episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos, adding that subsequently the Province was characterised by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments of which they are all very proud.

Meanwhile, the Director said detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies will be made public.

