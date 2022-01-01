JUST IN: Kwara CAN chairman dies

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State, Most Reverend Paul Olawoore, has been reported dead.

The CAN chairman, who is also a Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, died early Saturday at the age of 60.

In a statement by the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Iletogbe, on Saturday, he said that the cleric passed onto glory after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours of January 1, 2022.

“Dear Reverend Fathers/Sisters, Brothers & Sisters in the Lord,

OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENT

It is with deep faith in the resurrection and with with heavy heart that the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin announces the death of our beloved Bishop, Most Rev. Paul Olawoore . He passed onto glory after a brief illness at the hospital in the early hours today 1st. January 2022. He was 60 years old.

We rejoice in the confident knowledge that he is at peace. We ask Mary, Mother of God to intercede for him and grant him a place amongst the angels and saints in the heavenly Kingdom.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will send them out as soon as we have them finalized.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

“May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace.”

Also in his condolence message, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State described the death of the cleric as a painful exit.

“It is indeed a painful exit of a prominent clergy who devoted his entire life to the service of God and humanity. He would be missed as a cerebral clergy known for his pursuit of peace and love for all,” the Governor said.

“My profound condolences go to his immediate family, the Catholic family, and the entire Christendom in Kwara State on this sad loss. May the Good Lord grant him rest and comfort the family and the community he left behind.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…