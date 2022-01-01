CDS salutes troops in theatres of operations, wishes personnel happy new year

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor has commended personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their outstanding performance in ensuring a safe and secure country throughout the out gone year 2021.

The CDS gave the commendation in the spirit of the new year celebration.

According a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the acting Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, Gen. Irabor saluted the personnel of the Arrmed Forces for their loyalty, doggedness, endurance, courage, and gallantry in keeping the nation safe and secure.

Gen Irabor said that the Troops in the various threatres across the country have displayed uncommon resilience and courage in the face of danger while surmounting the myriad of security threats.

According to him, “In-retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the personnel unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of its men and women who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure.”

The CDS maintained that the Army has continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of maintaining the territorial integrity of our nation, suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so.

This he said, is in the light of violent, irregular, complex, and manifestations of contemporary as well as evolving national security challenges.

Gen Irabor expressed commitment of the Federal Government towards providing the essential requirements of the army.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reiterated his unwavering commitment and support to the army.

He urged personnel to continue to cherish esprit de corps in the conduct of their duties at all times, while pledging loyalty of the army to the President, Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The CDS paid glowing tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes, including the late former Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru.

According to him, the army would never forget their sacrifices in line with the spirit and letters of the national anthem which is “the labours of our heroes’ past shall not be in vain.”

The CDS used the occasion to wish members of the armed forced good health, personal happiness and success in 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…