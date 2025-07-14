World News

South Africa: Ramaphosa removes Police Minister over criminal link allegations

Rowland Kpakete
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on immediate leave of absence.

This follows accusations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that Mchunu colluded with a criminal syndicate and interfered in high-profile investigations.

Mchunu has denied the allegations. He described them as “baseless” and, through his spokesperson last week, said he is “committed to upholding the rule of law.”

Ramaphosa, who rose to power on an anti-corruption platform, is under pressure to act quickly.

Political parties and citizens say the allegations threaten the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“These allegations therefore call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation,” Ramaphosa said in a national address aired on both public and private TV stations.

He announced that a judicial commission of inquiry will be established to investigate the matter.

In the meantime, law professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as acting Minister of Police.

Mchunu is a senior member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Analysts say he was a potential candidate for a top leadership position at the ANC’s next elective conference in 2027.

According to Mkhwanazi, digital evidence such as WhatsApp messages supports the claims.

He alleged that Mchunu disbanded a police unit investigating politically motivated killings in order to protect politicians, police officers, and others linked to a criminal network.

Mkhwanazi also said that more than 100 case files were taken from the task team and have not been followed up since.

The Democratic Alliance, the ANC’s main coalition partner, has called for a parliamentary inquiry into the allegations.

At least one opposition party has demanded Mchunu’s suspension.

Meanwhile, investors continue to express concern about crime in South Africa.

According to the World Bank, crime costs the country around 10% of its GDP each year.

(CNN)

