Wales: Man charged to Court with murder of five-month-old baby

A 28-year-old man has been charged to court over the murder of a five-month-old baby in Wales.

The child, Jensen-Lee Dougal, died in Clydach on 30 March last year.

Thomas Morgan, from Gorseinon, Swansea, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday in connection with the death.

South Wales Police said Morgan has been “remanded in custody.”

He is expected to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

The case has shocked the local community, still grieving the loss of the infant.

