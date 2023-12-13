The Federal Government has henceforth agreed to guarantee aircraft leasing companies the recovery of their assets leased to Nigerian airlines in case of default.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo gave the assurance when officials of the Boeing aircraft manufacturing company and officials of Aercap, the world’s biggest aircraft leasing company, led by the Chairman of Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, paid him a courtesy visit.

Boeing and Aercap expressed the willingness to offer Nigerian carriers dry lease opportunities if certain conditions were met by the country.

It would be recalled that while the biggest airlines in the world thrive on their partnership with Lessors through dry leasing and other forms of financing for their aircraft acquisitions, the Nigerian airlines are not that fortunate because lessors worldwide, for over a decade now, have unofficially blacklisted Nigerian airlines from such opportunities as the lessors claimed that the country had not helped in the recovery of aircraft from defaulting airlines in Nigeria.

The Minister expressed the willingness and desire of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the capacity of the indigenous Nigerian airlines to compete on the global stage. On this, he reiterated the resolve of the Federal Government to guarantee the release of Lessors’ assets to its owners from any defaulting Nigerian airline.

Keyamo, at the meeting, said his decision to enable lessors to afford Nigerian airlines dry lease options was in line with the plans of the federal government to boost the capacity of Nigerian airlines in order to enable them to compete effectively in the international air transport market.

Keyamo however, promised Boeing, Aercap and other lessors that the federal government would guarantee the release of their assets from any Nigerian carrier whenever there is default and emphasised that this is a new era and a new government, which has the emphasis on creating the enabling environment for Nigerian airlines.

The Minister gave the assurance that lessors would not be shortchanged over their assets; stressing that the government would do everything necessary to safeguard lessors’ assets from airlines in the case of default.

Speaking, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, thanked the Minister of Aviation and the federal government for the commitment to help Nigerian carriers by agreeing in principle to give such guarantees to lessors worldwide.

According to Onyema: “By the Minister’s promise today, the government has indicated that it is not paying lip service to its plan to provide lifeline and support to Nigerian airlines and a positive revolution in the aviation industry is now imminent”.

