(JUST IN): Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, died natural death—Lagos Police

The police in Lagos State have insisted that 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, died a ‘natural death.’

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, however stated that a Coroner Inquest would still be carried out on the cause of the death of the student.

The Lagos police boss, while speaking with newsmen on Friday, said that the two autopsy results–the one from the deceased student’s family and that of all the parties involved and the Lagos State governmenr showed that Sylvester died a natural death.

He also stated that the toxicology tests from Delta State and the one in Lagos State did not point out any sign of murder on the body of the student.

The police boss however said that 13 pathologists and consultants from all the parties involved were present during the conduct of the autopsy test in Lagos

He warned warned those threatening to go to any length to protest the outcome of the investigations to go the legal way or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Details later….