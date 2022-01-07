2023: Osinbajo’s presidential posters flood Ekiti

The 2023 presidential campaign posters of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo have surfaced along major streets and towns in Ekiti State.

Osinbajo, who would be completing his second term as vice president in 2023 has been rumoured to be interested in contesting for the presidential election next year.

But he has repeatedly denied the insinuations, saying he is committed to helping the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari achieve his campaign promises to Nigeria.

Our correspondent observed that the campaign posters at one of the strategic locations in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere local government have the picture of the vice president but without any political party logo.

The posters were also conspicuously displayed in major areas in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The campaign posters had the inscription, “A square deal for All. Nigerians ask for Osinbajo.”

The posters, however, did not suggest the sponsors of the campaign materials.

