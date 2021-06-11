JUST IN: Buhari to address Nigerians on June 12 at 7 am

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 7 am to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity)on Friday enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

