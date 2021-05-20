JUST IN: Bandits invade Emir of Kontagora’s farm, kill son, driver

Tragedy struck in Kontagora, Kontagora Local Government Council in Niger State on Thursday as gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in the afternoon invaded a farm belonging to the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska and killed his son, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, the Sardauna of Kontagora.

The bandits who were said to have invaded the farm located at Masuge Village, along Kontagora-Rijau road in large number also killed the deceased’s driver and some of his staff.

According to a source close to the Emir’s palace in Kontagora, the emir’s son and his staff were working on the farm when the bandits who were moving from village to village terrorising and forcefully dispossessing the victims of their property spotted them and immediately opened fire killing the emir’s son, his driver and others instantly.

The emir’s son whose age was put at about 42 years was allegedly rushed to the Kontagora General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Although only the emir’s son, his driver and one other person were confirmed dead as of the time of filing this report on Thursday, our source disclosed that the death toll could be more.

It was further learnt that a number of cattle belonging to the deceased were taken away from the farm by the bandits.

According to the source, there is an atmosphere of disquiet in the ancient town of Kontagora because of the incident even as people besieged the palace as sympathisers and mourners.

The deceased Saidu Namaska was the heir apparent to the emirship of Kontagora and had been holding court for the emir, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, since the traditional ruler became indisposed.

According to reports the burial arrangement for the deceased Emirs son will be announced in due course.

Efforts to get the police to speak on the event were abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun did not pick calls made to his cell phone