(JUST IN): ASUU extends strike by 8 weeks

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities has extended its one-month warning strike by eight weeks.

National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union announced this via its official Twitter handle @ASUUNGN a while ago. The ASUU NEC meeting is ongoing in Abuja.

“ASUU extends the strike action by 8 weeks. Stay tuned for more details. #ASUU #ASUUstrike,” the Union tweeted.

The one-month warning strike embarked upon by ASUU on February 14, ended today. The strike was to protest the non-implementation of the 2009 Agreement and other Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached by the Federal Government with the Union.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, contacted on the telephone, could not confirm the extension of the warning but simply said “we are still in the meeting. I will get back to you”.

Details later …