The anointed candidate for the positions of 10th Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday night met with the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and factional members of the Opposition Parties in the 10th Assembly.

The meeting was aimed at synergizing with all the factional returning Members and other Members-elect supporting the APC preferred aspirants for the position of the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE