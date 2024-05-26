President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the 25.735 km Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe road, including seven bridges that connect 14 communities such as Ogbia, Emakalakala, Akipelai, Etiama, Nembe, Bassambiri, and Ogbolomabiri. This marks his first anniversary in office.

Represented by the Hon. Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, at the commissioning, the President expressed regret for being unable to attend due to international engagements.

Minister Momoh stressed the significance of the project, stating, “This important road will alleviate many issues and hardships in the region by facilitating the free movement of goods and services. This is a project everyone would want to be associated with. The NDDC deserves a lot of commendation for this accomplishment. This demonstrates Mr. President’s commitment through the release of funds.”

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Communications, Mr. John Mayaki, noted, “This project is a clear example of what good partnerships can achieve. I call on other international oil companies (IOCs) to follow suit. Chevron, for instance, has undertaken similar projects in the region, and I urge them to complement the NDDC’s efforts so that we can witness more success stories like this.”

Engr. Momoh also mentioned the role of the National Assembly in the project, stating, “For the NDDC to initiate this project in partnership with Shell, the National Assembly must be commended for their support.”

Regarding the issue of removing the NDDC from the single treasury account, Engr. Momoh said, “We’ve moved beyond that because the President has directed the NDDC to capture all legacy projects in the nine states of the region. In the 2024 budget, a special arrangement will be put in place to execute these projects.”

He added, “The President’s eight priorities include this project as number three. With the construction of this road and the Lagos-Calabar expressway, we expect a significant boost in economic activities. Additionally, work is ongoing on the East-West road to complement these efforts.

“Numerous projects are being commissioned, such as those in Edo and Okitipupa, among others. Many projects are being implemented across the region.

“I boldly say that succor has come to the people of this area. Since the government has fulfilled its mandate, it is now the duty of the people to maintain these roads to ensure their longevity.”

Engr. Momoh thanked Shell Development Company for partnering with the NDDC, stating, “This huge project would have been difficult for any single entity to achieve alone. I encourage the IOCs and the governors of the nine states to collaborate with the NDDC to accomplish more. It is my honor and privilege to commission this project.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, remarked, “It was a great day for Niger Deltans.” He added, “This impactful project underscores the potential for collaboration with SPDC and other IOCs such as Shell.”

He also stressed the importance of continuity, noting that the project began during the tenure of Timi Alabibe. He said, “As a board, we strengthened the public-private partnership department, and our efforts are coming to light”.

Top-ranking senators, led by Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta, Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo, stressed the need for continuity in administration, citing Lagos State as an example of sustained development initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“If the NDDC continues from where they left off, they will lead the region and align with the 10th Senate. As you continue in the spirit of continuity, you will rise in the annals of time. I urge the IOCs to continue partnering with the NDDC to develop the region,” Senator Asuquo said.

In his speech, the Governor of Bayelsa state, represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Erujakpo, explained that the project was stalled due to compensation issues, insecurity, and lack of funds.

He added, “The Bayelsa State government donated N3 billion for this project, which was instrumental in its continuation and completion. I want to thank the Nembe and other communities for their cooperation. I thank Shell, NDDC, and others. We are open to more collaborations with the NDDC for future projects. If we collaborate, the journey will be swift. While competition is healthy, collaboration, as demonstrated by the Bayelsa State government, is better.”

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, described the multi-billion-naira project as an enduring legacy in the Niger Delta region, stating: “The project, with seven bridges, 53 culverts, and 4 spurs, linking 14 communities, is a good example of what could be achieved through a a collaboration of development agencies.”

