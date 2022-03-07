(JUST IN): Abba Kyari pleads not guilty to drug-related offences

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Court denies Abba Kyari bail, Court slates Feb 24, Court turns down DCP

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

While Kyari and three other defendants, who are Police officers pleaded not guilty to the eight count charges, the two civilians, Patrick Emeka and Alphosus Ezenwane pleaded guilty to the charges.

Upon the plea of the defendants, counsel to Abba Kyari, KANU Agabi (SAN) asked prayed the court to admit his client to bail.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge Justice Emeka Nwite adjourns till Monday to hear the bail application of the defendants

Details later …

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

Humanitarian corridor to evacuate Nigerian students in Sumy begins on Monday

Latest News

Lagos NURTW members protest against ‘meddlesomeness’, petition Sanwo-Olu

Latest News

No leadership change in APC CECPC ― Senator Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary

Latest News

NAGGW splashes N125.9m to train women in tailoring, knitting, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More