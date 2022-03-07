(JUST IN): Abba Kyari pleads not guilty to drug-related offences

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

While Kyari and three other defendants, who are Police officers pleaded not guilty to the eight count charges, the two civilians, Patrick Emeka and Alphosus Ezenwane pleaded guilty to the charges.

Upon the plea of the defendants, counsel to Abba Kyari, KANU Agabi (SAN) asked prayed the court to admit his client to bail.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge Justice Emeka Nwite adjourns till Monday to hear the bail application of the defendants

Details later …