Abba Kyari, codefendants to remain in detention as court adjourns till March 14

The Federal High Court on Monday ordered that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and his codefendants be further remanded in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) till Monday when the application for their bail will be heard.

The Federal Government, through the NDLEA, arraigned Abba Kyari, six police officers and two civilians on Monday arraigned on an eight-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

While Kyari and three other defendants, who are Police officers pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charges, the two civilians, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne pleaded guilty to the charges.

Upon the plea of the defendants, counsel to Abba Kyari, Kanu Agabi (SAN), along with counsel to other defendants in the charge, prayed the court to admit their clients to bail.

Meanwhile, the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned till Monday to hear the bail application of the defendants and ordered that they, should be remanded in the custody of the NDLEA.

