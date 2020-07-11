JUST IN: 1 killed,5 rescued, others trapped in Lagos collapsed building

One body has been recovered, five rescued, and others still trapped in a collapsed building on the Island of Lagos State.

The two-storey building with a penthouse reportedly caved in around 3 am early Saturday, while the occupants were still asleep.

Rescue operation by the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA ), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Ambulance Service and others has commenced.

The South West spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident.

