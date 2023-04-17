The Ondo State Police Command has paraded four suspects alleged to have been involved in the murder of a suspected internet fraudster, Tope Olorunfemi, who was killed in a case of jungle justice in Akure, the state capital.

Olorunfemi had been driving along Ijoka road when he had an accident and unfortunately killed a commercial motorcyclist, and injured six others.

Instead of helping him, those who were around at the time had resolved to carry out jungle justice.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, a total of seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder and arson of Olorunfemi, with four principal suspects paraded at the Command’s headquarters in Akure.

The suspects were identified as Victor Amos, 30, Samuel Olatunji, 20, Ismaila Durotoye, 32, and Pelumi Farotimi, 42, and were arrested at different locations after the killing of Olorunfemi.

Speaking at the parade, the PPRO condemned the act of jungle justice, calling it illegal and against the law. She emphasized the need for people to always report cases to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.

“We are not through with the arrest of suspects. Some suspects are still at large. After investigation, all suspects involved will be charged with arson and murder,” she said.

One of the suspects, Victor Amos, admitted to beating Olorunfemi but denied killing him, claiming that he only wanted to release himself from the deceased’s grip after he held onto his leg.

“When I gave him some punches, he held on to my leg and in order to release myself from his grip before he could drag me into the gutter, I tried to choke him on his neck,” he said.

Another suspect, Samuel Olatunji, claimed that he was not at the scene of the incident when it happened, but was arrested in his shop in Davog area of Ijoka in Akure.

The police assured the people of the state that the security of live and property of residents of the state will continue to be at the top of their policing vision for the state, and emphasized that the Command will not tolerate any act of jungle justice in the state.





“There is no room for jungle justice in this state, our law does not accommodate jungle justice and anybody found culpable will be dealt with according to the law,” the PPRO stated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.

