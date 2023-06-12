Some members of the 9th Kaduna State House of Assembly have refuted claims by the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, that members rejected a bill to scrap both Sharia and Customary Courts in the state.

The Speaker had alleged in a viral audio during a valedictory session that the immediate-past governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, brought the executive bill to scrap the two laws before the house.

However, Hon. Yusuf Salihu, a member of the 9th Assembly, along with other members, refuted the speaker’s claim and stated that there was no executive bill to scrap the two courts in the last Assembly.

“Most of you may be aware of the laughable allegation raised by the outgoing Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Zailani, during the valedictory session of the Assembly, wherein he alleged that he is being witch-hunted for rejecting an Executive Bill which was sponsored by the then Mallam Nasir el-Rufai-led administration, wherein he sought to scrap Sharia and Customary Courts and converts them to Area Court,” Hon. Yusuf Salihu said during a press conference in Kaduna.

“We would like to state that the allegations made by the Honorable Speaker are false and baseless. There is no executive bill sponsored by the Kaduna State Government aimed at scrapping Sharia and Customary Courts in the state, as alleged by the Honorable Speaker. We only heard about it like every other resident of Kaduna State during the valedictory session,” he added.

The lawmakers expressed their disappointment in the Speaker for spreading misinformation and making unsubstantiated claims, particularly on sensitive matters such as the administration of justice in the state.

They also criticized the Speaker’s leadership, stating that he had converted the Assembly into his personal property and had kept the imaginary bill to himself for six months without bringing it up for mention in the chamber or giving the people of the state the opportunity to provide input as required by law.

The members of the 9th Assembly called on the Speaker to refrain from spreading misinformation and urged him to consider the long-term implications of his actions on the institution. They emphasized the need for responsible leadership and a commitment to the truth.

