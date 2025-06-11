Latest NewsPolitics

June 12: Nigeria’s democracy on course — Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Kehinde Akintola
Nigeria and Mexico, Policies for national growth, 10th House of Representatives,Lekki Deep Sea Port to generate over $201bn, create over 169,000 jobs — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Wednesday expressed delight that Nigeria’s democratic journey is on course, yielding positive outcomes.

In a statement to mark Democracy Day, June 12, 2025, Hon. Kalu emphasised the significance of the day, honoring the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

Kalu noted that the 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in the country demonstrates Nigerians’ embrace of democratic ethos.

ALSO READ: Soludo, Sanwo-Olu, others to speak at The Platform to commemorate 2025 Democracy Day

He said: “As we commemorate Democracy Day today, June 12, we honor the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey. This milestone serves as a poignant reminder of our collective quest for democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.”

While reflecting on progress made, Kalu who acknowledged the challenges ahead, however, reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

He called for renewed resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected, and voices of all are heard.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated the parliament’s commitment to enacting people-oriented legislation that will improve the citizens’ lives.

He noted the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve economic stability and progress, urging the Citizens and the leaders alike to work towards a better future for the country.

“We reflect on progress made, acknowledge challenges ahead, and reaffirm our commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

“Let us renew our resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected and the voices of all are heard,” he said.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Court adjourns suit, Controversies posers persist June 12: Reinstate Fubara, Olabode George urges Tinubu
Next Article Abia gov, Alex Otti commissioning the 14 roads Commissioning of 14 roads, celebration of new epoch in Abia — Otti

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×