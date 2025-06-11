June 12: Nigeria’s democracy on course — Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Wednesday expressed delight that Nigeria’s democratic journey is on course, yielding positive outcomes.

In a statement to mark Democracy Day, June 12, 2025, Hon. Kalu emphasised the significance of the day, honoring the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

Kalu noted that the 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in the country demonstrates Nigerians’ embrace of democratic ethos.

He said: “As we commemorate Democracy Day today, June 12, we honor the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey. This milestone serves as a poignant reminder of our collective quest for democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.”

While reflecting on progress made, Kalu who acknowledged the challenges ahead, however, reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

He called for renewed resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected, and voices of all are heard.

The Deputy Speaker reiterated the parliament’s commitment to enacting people-oriented legislation that will improve the citizens’ lives.

He noted the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve economic stability and progress, urging the Citizens and the leaders alike to work towards a better future for the country.

“We reflect on progress made, acknowledge challenges ahead, and reaffirm our commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

“Let us renew our resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected and the voices of all are heard,” he said.