Commissioning of 14 roads, celebration of new epoch in Abia — Otti

Abia Governor, Alex Otti Tuesday, described the commissioning of 14 road projects rehabilitated by his administration across Aba and environs as celebration of new epoch in the State.

Speaking at St. Joseph’s Christ the King College, CKC Asa Triangle, Aba, after commissioning the projects, Otti described the commissioning of the road projects as a celebration of new epoch in Abia State, stating that the commissioning of the interconnected roads speaks to his urban renewal agenda and commitment to the wholistic restoration of the Aba urban corridors.

“We have gathered together in celebration, not of roads, but of new epoch. While we rejoice at what we have been able to accomplish in the last two years in the area of road infrastructure and the opportunities that have been created, “the real accomplishments should be seen in terms of the hopes that have been restored, dreams we have revived, and the collective stories we have created for our children and children’s children.

“The Umode, Bakassi, Enyimba Junction to Ariaria Gate, Isu ihiteukwa street, and other stretches of roads within Aba have been fixed to generally improve the business environment, elevate our urban experience, and add to the appeal of the communities around here. This is because, roads do not just create paths to new opportunities, they also restore ancient landmarks”.

The Governor, who noted that his grand vision is to make Abia a model State, appreciated business owners, landlords, and the residents for their patience and the massive support they gave the engineering team while they worked on the different stretches of roads and thanked the Ministry of Works and Greater Aba Development Authority, GADA management for their efforts in achieving the feat.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa and the Mayor of Aba South, Hon. Obilor Anyanwu appreciated the governor for creating the enabling environment for businesses to flourish, stating that the governor needs not campaign in Aba for reelection, adding that Aba people have overwhelmingly resolved that the governor would lead the state beyond 2027.

In his speech, the Director General, Greater Aba Development Authority, GADA)\ Architect Uche Ukeje noted that Gov. Otti-led administration has always prioritised road infrastructure, hence, he has remained committed to fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises.

Architect Ukeje noted that the Eziukwu ends of the roads fixed in Aba town were nothing to write home about before it was fixed, saying that, the 14 roads would help in improving movement of goods and services sold across Aba markets. He added that the fixing of the roads has equally increased values of properties located in the areas.

Earlier, the Bishop of Aba Catholic Diocese, Professor Augustine Echema, represented by the Education Secretary of the Diocese, Reverend Fr. Dr. Vincent Ogugua, and a representative of Aba business community, Eze Ernest Onwuka appreciated the unwavering commitment and infrastructural development strides of Governor Otti and assured him of their continuous support.

The event featured various presentations made by the students of St. Joseph’s College, and pupils of Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy Schools, Aba.

The roads commissioned include; Umuode Road, Bakassi Road, Isu ihiteukwa Street, Asa Road, Enyimba junction – Ariraria gate, Rehabilitated Market Road from Asa to Eziukwu Road, Aba, Tenant Road from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, Cameroun Road from Asa road to Eziukwu Road, Ehi Road from Queens Road to Eziukwu Road, Clifford Road Aba from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, School Road from Asa to the Railway Crossing, Afikpo Road from Eziukwu Road to School Road, Afikpo Road to school Road and Asa Triangle Bypass.