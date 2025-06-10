Soludo, Sanwo-Olu, others to speak at The Platform to commemorate 2025 Democracy Day

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has been nominated as a lead speaker at this year’s Democracy Day event at The Platform , an annual event powered by Pastor Poju Oyemade to chart a course for Nigeria and Africa on the way forward.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Soludo will be speaking alongside the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as lead speakers. Other speakers include former governor, Barr. Raji Fashola, and former speaker, Yakubu Dogara, among others.

Soludo, a former Central Bank governor, renowned economist, adviser to several leading world financial bodies, and now governor of Anambra State, is a man known not to shy away from frank truths. His coming on The Platform is much anticipated, as many would be ready to hear his thoughts on national issues.

A statement by the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime, on the nomination is below:

As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day amidst the familiar chorus of challenges, Nigerians crave more than just platitudes. They yearn for credible voices offering not only diagnosis but a tangible, inspiring blueprint for renewal.

One voice consistently rising above the din, attracting attention across geopolitical divides, is that of Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR.

Beyond the purview of his state, Governor Soludo has always been a compelling national voice: a revered visionary, a profound thought leader, a genuine patriot, and an unrelenting optimist who believes Nigeria can be greater.

It is a fact that Governor Soludo’s reputation is not built on hollow rhetoric but on a foundation of intellectual rigor and demonstrable action. Being a world-renowned economist and former Central Bank Governor, he possesses a deep understanding of the complex machinery of national and global economies. His foray into the gritty arena of state governance in Anambra affirms a leader unafraid to tackle difficult, long-term challenges with a clarity of purpose.

Look at Anambra State today. Governor Soludo is executing a meticulously crafted vision to transform the state into a livable, prosperous, smart megacity.

His leadership philosophy reflects the ethos of progressivism, much like the development-focused ideals championed by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Like Awo, Governor Soludo places education, infrastructure, and economic sustainability at the core of his governance. Like the Great Zik of Africa, Soludo’s pan-Nigeria federalist ethos is a force that travels beyond the borders of Anambra to reach hearts across the nation.

Most crucially, he stakes an uncompromising belief in strategic planning, being a thought leader who roots his profound ideas in actionable plans, refusing short-termism in favor of sustainability.

In a society where cynicism about Nigeria’s viability is pervasive, Governor Soludo remains a genuine, unapologetic patriot. He doesn’t shy away from discussing federal policies but is always proffering solutions and demonstrating courageous honesty.

What’s more, he actively champions national unity, consistently rejecting divisive rhetoric while demanding fairness and equity for the South-East within the Nigerian project. This blend of frankness and undaunted faith makes his patriotism compelling and credible.

It is not a surprise that Governor Soludo’s potent combination of intellectual depth, practical governance success rooted in progressive ideals, and authentic patriotism explains why he has become a much-sought-after speaker on critical national issues.

His interventions, whether on monetary policy, economic reforms, security, or national cohesion, are dissected nationwide because they carry weight. They are informed by experience, backed by data, and delivered with a palpable passion for the nation.

This is why Nigerians from all walks of life should keenly anticipate Governor Soludo’s Democracy Day presentation this Thursday, June 12th, at The Platform in Lagos, as he speaks on “Rebuilding The Nation.”

To be sure, we are not expecting just another political speech. We are anticipating a critical contribution from a dynamic thought leader who has a grasp of the ideas Nigeria needs to navigate its complex challenges.

As we reflect on our democratic journey this June 12th, let us listen intently to leaders like Professor Soludo who can not only diagnose our challenges but also possess the intellectual acuity to offer pragmatic solutions. His “Rebuilding the Nation” speech at The Platform promises to be a thought-provoking moment where credible hope will be articulated. Nigeria would do well to pay attention.

