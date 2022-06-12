June 12: Abiru urges Nigerians to pray for unity

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency Two has urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace and stability in the country.

Abiru made the call on Sunday in a statement from his media office in commemoration of Democracy Day, stating that June 12, 1993, delivered hope, unity and attainment of the country’s great potential.

The lawmaker, who is the immediate past Chief Whip of the Assembly, described the day as a reference point in Nigeria’s history for credible elections

“The demonstration of patriotism by Nigerians voters on June 12, 1993 will continue to Inspire generations of compatriots to promote national unity and defend the country’s democracy,” he said.

Abiru, therefore, urged Nigerians youths to re-demonstrate their love for Nigeria’s progress for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), come February 2023 general elections.

According to him, “The patriotism demonstrated by Nigerians on June 12, 1993, underscores the destiny of all tribes and religions in the country to live together. It’s was a day we all spoke with one voice irrespective of ethnic background.”





The lawmaker further noted that, the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC would reinforce Nigeria’s unity as it had been in the past.

Abiru urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of daunting challenges facing the country and called for prayers to overcome insecurity in various parts of the country.

