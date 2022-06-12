Kidnappers abduct four farmers in Ondo

Four farmers including three males and a female were reportedly abducted around the Elegbaka area near Ifon in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State in the early hour of Saturday.

The four farmers were said to be travelling to the Akoko area of the state when the armed men suspected to be kidnappers intercepted them and whisked them away into the forest.

It was gathered that local hunters from the community mobilised and went after the hoodlums, combing all the forest between the border towns of Kogi and Edo states, while the local hunters were said to have been joined by their counterparts from Idoani, Ipesi and Ifira Akoko.

However, a family source said the abductors have contacted the families of the victims, demanding N4m naira for each of the victims.

A traditional ruler who spoke on anonymity said the Owo terror attack has renewed calls for stakeholders to urgently find solutions to the problem of insecurity in Yoruba land and said all hands must be on deck not only to win the battle but win the war against insecurity.

The state Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed on the incident.





