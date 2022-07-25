Jumia Nigeria bags e-commerce website of the year prize at GAGE Awards

Recently, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has been recognized for its innovation and service delivery at the prestigious GAGE Awards.

The company was awarded e-commerce website of the year, a category which reflects the best e-commerce website that provide an exceptional platform for customers to perform one-click shopping.

With winners spanning 11 different categories, the GAGE is Africa’s leading digital award, an initiative of Gage Digital Company, aimed at accelerating digitalization by setting standards for growth.

Every year since 2019, the GAGE Awards have been held with the aim of recognising, promoting, and rewarding digital personalities and brands that shape the country digitally as judged by a highly eminent panel.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commenting on this feat, CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said, “This award comes at a time we are most proud of as we celebrate a decade of being together with our customers and partners. It further reinforces our commitment and ambition to improve people’s lives through the internet whilst enabling our partners, vendors, and logistics agencies to do better and do more business together with customers.

“GAGE has set one of the highest standards in this region and we are extremely proud to be recognized in this year’s awards for our drive and passion to focus on customer needs and ensure we are adapting to the market demands,” he added.

Since inception, the GAGE Awards has grown to become a most prestigious and coveted recognition in the digital space across Africa.