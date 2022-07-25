Police repel gunmen attack on station in Ondo, as hoodlums kill one officer

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in Ondo State in the early hours of Monday repelled a gunmen attack on Okuta Elerinla division in Akure, the state capital, killing one police officer during the attack.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who arrived at the station around 1am started shooting into the station.

The station came under heavy attack by the gunmen, but the attackers were swiftly repelled by the superior firepower of officers on duty.

The hoodlums shot sporadically at the station, with the operatives returning fire, forcing the criminal elements to run away

One officer, who was said to have been shot during the exchange of guns, was rushed to the hospital but died before he could reach the hospital.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Confirming the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said the station was attacked by some hoodlums who tried to enter the station in the middle of the night.

According to Odunlami in a statement said, “On the 25th July, 2022, around 0100 am hoodlums, attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure.

“Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the crossfire, one of our gallant station guards Temenu Boluwaji was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.





“The Commissioner of Police CP Oyeyimi Adesoye Oyediran has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

“He is also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.”