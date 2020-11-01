Judiciary workers demand upward review of allowances, want special salary structure

For effective dispensation of justice across all the cadres of courts in the country, the judiciary workers have demanded upward review of their peculiar allowances; and asked for a special salary package and structure at both state and federal levels.

Already, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has written the Federal Government, through the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), requesting for an upward review of the peculiar allowance for the judiciary workers.

The letter was addressed to the Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, and signed by the President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu and the General Secretary of JUSUN, Comrade Isiah Adetola.

The request was in line with the current adjustment on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), as a result of the increase in the new national minimum wage in 2019.

The letter read: “You may wish to recall that on February 19, 2014, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, graciously approved for the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria a peculiar allowance owing to the report of the winter-Agency Committee set up by the Minister of Labour and Employment as it were, to identify the peculiarities associated with the job performed by members of JUSUN.

“In view of the above, the union once again want to appeal that the commission graciously approves a new regime of peculiar allowance to meet up with current economic realities.

“As you may be aware, the peculiar allowance approved for JUSUN in 2014, was a function of the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and based on the current adjustment on the above quoted salary structure as a result of the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, the JUSUN is hereby requesting that the peculiar allowance should be adjusted upward in like manner or at best adopt the peculiar allowance as approved for Code of Conduct Bureau in 2013.

“The proposed peculiar allowance and its cost implication are attached as Annex I and II, respectively for your anticipated consideration and approval. It is, therefore, the prayers of JUSUN that Salaries and Wages Commission will pursuant to the above shall in its magnanimity cause the approval of upward review of the peculiar allowance as being proposed.”

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune, the JUSUN president said the union was pushing for a special package, a special salary; and salary structure for the Judiciary; apart from those few peculiar allowances.

“We have already written a letter to the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission through the JSC and we are waiting for that review of salaries and allowances of Judiciary workers. This is where we are today.” Comrade Marwan said.

Against this background and many more, he said the financial autonomy of the judiciary arm of government was imperative at both Federal and state levels.

He said: “As I said about the financial autonomy of the Judiciary, as far as we are a concern, the financial autonomy of the Judiciary is non-negotiable. It will help judiciary in all these areas, so, we will continue to pursue it, and make sure it is secured.”

This, according to the JUSUN president will help the country in the area of jurisprudence and in the dispensation of Justice; adding that for corruption to be a thing of the past in the judicial sector; as well as adjudication of Justice in the country, the autonomy of the judiciary is very imperative.

