A 40 years old jealous lover, identified as Etifa Obukulubu, on Saturday, in Igbogene area of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa set ablaze the home of his girlfriend over suspicion of cheating with a pastor.

The deceased pastor working with the New Baptist Church and the girl, who happens to be his assistant were reportedly burnt to death in the fire.

While some residents claimed that the burnt house was owned by the family of the girl, others claimed that the house was rented by the deceased Pastor.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred about 3 am on Saturday, led to pandemonium as an attempt to rescue those Inside the building failed.

It was gathered that the exit door out of the house was jammed from outside when the targeted girlfriend, identified as Wilberforce, reportedly vacated her home for the deceased pastor and his assistant who came from outside the state on an evangelical mission.

Residents of Igbogene Community told Tribune Online that the suspect, who is a commercial driver, had waited for his girlfriend to come home, “but maybe on sighting her with a man and another girl, he got angry and set the home ablaze.”

“He waited for them to enter the house. And use fuel to set fire around the house. But he did not know that his girlfriend had left to go and sleep with another friend.”

Another resident, who described the suspect as a loner, said the incident shocked everyone in the area, “these lovers were staying three houses apart and no one suspected they were dating.”

“It is unfortunate that the pastor and his assistant died in the fire. I was told the pastor was invited to preach in Yenagoa and the estranged girlfriend offered her home for them to sleep.”

The Spokesman to the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the investigation is ongoing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jealous lover burns Pastor, girlfriend to death in Bayelsa