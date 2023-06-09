Vice Chancellor of Salem University, Lokoja, Prof. Alewo Johnson Akubo has said the Judiciary plays significant role in sustaining Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He disclosed this as the varsity marked its 2023 Law Week as part of the institution’s efforts at boosting the legal profession in Nigeria.

In his words, “Universities and educational institutions serve as breeding grounds for legal professionals who play vital roles within the judiciary. Their participation in the seminar underscores the need for collaboration between academia and the judiciary to strengthen the legal system’s capacity and effectiveness.

“The presence of lecturers from the College of Law signifies the importance of nurturing legal minds within the academic community. These lecturers are instrumental in shaping the next generation of legal professionals who will uphold the principles of justice and fairness in Nigeria’s democracy. Their presence in the seminar underscores the commitment to imparting legal knowledge and ethical values in aspiring lawyers, ensuring the continued growth and development of the judiciary.”

The long week activities culminated in a seminar on Thursday which was marked at the School Auditorium.

The seminar featured the Kogi State Commissioner of Information and Commissioner, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo; the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Usman Zakari, State amidst other dignitaries who spoke on the theme of the year: “Judiciary and the Paradox of Sovereignty in Nigeria’s Democracy”.

Prof Sesan Fabamise who opened the discussions highlighted the significance of addressing the paradox of sovereignty within the context of the judiciary’s role in Nigeria’s democratic system.

Fabamise highlighted the challenges and solutions of the judiciary in upholding the sovereignty of Nigeria in a democratic setting.

Dr Zakari Usman, Kogi Commissioner of Health, in his own contribution, stated the importance of healthy living.

He emphasised the need for a healthy society which he stressed was important in achieving good governance, “A robust judicial system relies on a healthy citizenry, as it enables individuals to actively participate in democracy and engage with the legal processes that underpin the nation’s governance.”

Mr Temidayo Oladipo, a financial expert said that financial independence plays crucial role in determining the effectiveness of the judicial system, “A financially autonomous judiciary is better equipped to dispense justice without undue external influence, ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and upholding the rule of law.”





He stated further that Lawyers must also be financially independent in order to uphold integrity in the discharge of their duties; urging them to invest in multiple businesses.

A legal expert, Prof. Igono, brought insights into the judiciary’s workings environment, giving valuable perspectives on the paradox of sovereignty in Nigeria’s democracy.

He said there is need for an independent and impartial judiciary, “By acknowledging these challenges and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, Nigeria can strive for a robust and effective judiciary that upholds the principles of democracy, justice, and the rule of law.”

The Kogi State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, on his part, hailed the Salem University Law College for remaining “steadfast in producing Lawyers that will be global leaders in the legal profession”, saying the University has remained an “exceptional ground for producing quality lawyers as it boasts of the best legal minds in the profession”.

