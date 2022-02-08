JOSTUM students receive tutelage on soil testing from Michigan State University

A one-day training with focus on soil testing was held for students of Joshua Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, (JOSTUM), (formerly University of Agriculture Makurdi), Benue State, by Michigan State University (MSU) under the USAID Feed the Future Nigerian Agricultural Policy Activity (NAPA), a successor of the Nigerian Agricultural Policy Project (NAPP).

Dr Blessing Agada, who is an alumnus of the NAPP scholars programme served as the trainer. Her students, who had participated in an earlier soil sample collection activity on the soil productivity index (SPI) rating project delivered by NAPP, served as training assistants. The SPI rating project covered seven (7) Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State in fulfillment of NAPP’s motto “Train one to Train others”.

The training which was, entirely a practical session, took place at the University’s Teaching and Research Farm. It availed the students the opportunity to acquire a number of basic skills, from identifying equipment for testing various soil parameters (Physical, Chemical and Biological) to understanding how to collect field samples using sampling techniques including Random or Grid sampling.

Demonstrations to show the difference between the different sampling techniques were provided. The sequencing of the soil- testing process was the next target.

The sequencing started with pre-field preparations such as identifying the population size based on research goals, the depths to which soil samples would be collected, assemblage of equipment needed (markers, nylons, shovel, hand trowel, tapes, auger, probe), vehicle to transport the samples and identifying proper dress for self-protection on the field.

Next, participants explored the need to observe trees, soil color, earthworm cast, and topography of their environment.

The students were taught how to look out for slope and slope directions as both impact the way samples are collected. The session ended with exercises on proper labelling and identification of samples for the laboratory.