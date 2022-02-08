The costly price of being a Nigerian: A Review of Lasisi Olagunju’s Cowries of Blood

FOR over a decade, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, a brilliant editor with the famous Tribune newspaper, among other things, has maintained a column to explore the issues battling the Nigerian state. Through Cowries of Blood, we receive the confirmation of one of our biggest suspicions: that the Nigerian state is extorting its citizens. In this case, not by monetary means but through their blood — their lives, their properties. The price Nigerians pay for being Nigerians. What a conundrum! That a people have to pay dearly for being citizens of a nation. In a world where people are entitled to some benefits for being citizens of their countries, Nigerians live in constant fear, raised heartbeats and palpitations, fearful of who would be forcefully asked to give the bloodied cowry next. As I read through some chapters of the book, I noticed how certain issues kept reliving themselves, sometimes taking on slightly variant forms. For ten years, Nigerians have been facing the degeneration of the state of affairs in their country, combating challenges surrounding bad governance, banditry, and terrorism, and watching as the absurd becomes the order of the day. As it turns out, the speakers have not ceased to speak, which is why you would find Olagunju discussing the same issue while examining different aspects of it — depending on which of its skin colours the chameleonic problems of Nigeria manifest.

“Take a look at the blacksmith as he attacks the same spot on his red iron. His repeated strikes are not symptoms of mental challenges; they are invitations to corrective details.” This quote, lifted off from the Prologue of Cowries of Blood, very much sums up what is at play in Nigeria. The country’s problems are as malignant as untreated goitre; yet, we must speak of these issues because not doing so would deprive us of the progress we can achieve, no matter how slow or little. Cowries of Blood is the first collection birthed from years of weekly Monday Lines columns. It is a thematic collection of Olagunju’s commentaries on issues surrounding insecurity in Nigeria and the politicisation of citizens’ lives and safety in an unending maleficent game. To what end will the ones at the helms of power politicise the lives and safety of citizens, leaving tens of millions to miserable fates? Citizens are being extorted in this way. And what is their crime? Being Nigerians. From the first piece in the collection, “Tears, Tears, Tears and Blood,” readers are immediately introduced to the debilitating and dehumanising effects of insecurity on Nigerian citizens who are first- and second-degree victims of the raging menace that has come to define the Nigerian state. Some people have suffered, first-hand, the throes of the multi-faceted insecurity in Nigeria, and though they did not die, the aftermath is tantamount to losing all. Aside from this category of people, there is a second group of second-hand victims. Although they were not personally affected by the country’s state of insecurity, they have lost loved ones or other valuable things.

Several insecurity issues have rocked the Nigerian state to the point that some have been buried in the abyss of forgetfulness, thrown off by fresh bouts of painful cases. As I read through Cowries of Blood, I realised that I had not forgotten about the bomb blast in Jos and how heated the insecurity issues were in the state in the early 2010s. I did not forget, but fresher issues of insecurity and pain had buried the earlier issues beneath the carpet, only to be reawakened as I leafed through the pages of the book. They awoke in me a heightened sense of pain and vexation at how a nation’s leadership — across political parties and governments — could be content with abandoning citizens in the worst of circumstances. I was reminded yet again that comprehending that evil nonchalance is beyond me. How can these leaders rest easy at night, knowing that the citizens who have died and those still losing their lives are nothing but pawns in a game designed to help them score political points and register their illusionary supremacy? Nigeria is not the only multi-ethnic state in the world; in fact, some countries have more ethnic groups than Nigeria. And while it is understandable that there are individual peculiarities, it still baffles me how Nigerians have constantly involved themselves in ethnic or religious clashes over the years. Olagunju’s Cowries of Blood dissects Nigerian issues and how they weigh on the international scene, comparing them to similar or somewhat similar issues in other parts of the world. This is to prove the similarities in the evil behaviours that seem natural to the average human if such a human degenerates so low as to awaken that evil.

Reading Olagunju’s essays imprints some things on the mind. Chief among them is how seemingly impossible it is to resolve the crises being faced by the Nigerian state. Why have we been complaining about the herders’ crises since 2012, and even before that, and why do we continue to do so today? Kidnappings, maiming, and rampant rituals about ten years ago are still very much the things that occupy the opening pages of our dailies nowadays. And the fuel subsidy, will we ever stop talking about it? Instead of things getting better, they appear to be getting worse. This is one of such thoughts that would preoccupy the mind of every reader of Cowries of Blood. It is beyond failure for a state like Nigeria to battle herders’ crises for a decade without finding a viable solution. It is why one could easily deduce that the problem extends beyond herdsmen crises. Some people benefit from these situations serve as benefits — people profiting from the bloodied situation of things.

Another phenomenon that jumps at you as you read through the original essays in Cowries of Blood is the rigidity of the Nigerian state, which does nobody any good. Nigeria is too rigid and unchanging in its ways, which has largely been detrimental to the people. This rigidity manifests in virtually all aspects of the day-to-day of the Nigerian state. It manifests in the adamant refusal to reform the meat production industry and the vehement failure to reform the police system, all of which culminate in the disruption that has continually rocked the country. In addition, Cowries of Blood emphasises everyone’s collaboration. While the bulk of the blame can be allotted to the governments that have ruled Nigeria, we cannot ignore the roles played by other entities of the society. I will always say that the government has the bulk of the blame because they are the ones the people gave the mandate to. And as it is biblically written, to whom much is given, much is expected. Nonetheless, religious, ethnic, and even individual entities have all played significant roles in the nation’s current state.

However, hypocritical and intentionally self-blinded individuals and groups will never see wrong in how the country is managed, so long as their chosen is in power. They are those who will trade the nation’s progress for a pittance during every election, who are never shy to make ridiculous claims on air and to whoever is ready to listen to them, all in the bid to achieve selfish aims. People who, despite blaming those in power, will engage in the same corrupt practices at every little chance they get.

Olagunju’sCowries of Blood is a jolt to reality. Should we have forgotten, it serves as an unforgettable reminder that we are a country going round in circles, like a dog furiously chasing its tail. It is beyond any rational human’s understanding to see that the country continues to face the same issues, sometimes dressed in new garments of horror. We are stuck, stagnantly repressive of growth and progressive thinking and action. Will ethnopolitical problems continually bedevil Nigeria? Will we ever see an end to the religious crises?

Insecurity and the zero guarantees of the safety of citizens are nothing but symptoms of a more endemic disease that has been plaguing the Nigerian system. They are only manifesting on the surface to show how serious these issues are. They are not the major concerns, and they cannot be fully resolved until the fundamental problems have been resolved. That is the summation of the message in Olagunju’s premier collection of essays. What will happen until the fundamental problems are unanimously examined and considered? May the citizens not continually pay the costly price of extortion with their blood in the face of a largely unforeseeable.Olagunju has warned us, not once, but repeatedly. Let us listen.