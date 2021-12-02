Joseph Wayas lived for welfare, security of common man, says Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has disclosed that the late Second Republic Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, lived for the welfare and security of the common man.

Wayas died early hours of Wednesday in the United Kingdom after illness at the age of 80 years.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, noted that Wayas would be sorely missed in view of his giant political strides.

The former president noted that Wayas contributed to the building of the Nigerian nation, starting from his birthplace, Bassang, in Cross River State, to every nook and cranny of the country.

“Dr Wayas was a special breed who contributed immensely to the development of the country and became a parliamentarian in the second republic. He was such a great patriot who had contributed his own quota to the legislative governance and overall development of Nigeria.

“He always pitched his tent with the truth. He maintained a cordial relationship with his colleagues in the Senate and was well-groomed in legislative practices and procedures,” Obasanjo said.

His knowledge of practices and procedures of the senate, according to Obasanjo, helped him greatly in running the affairs of the upper chamber of the parliament.

Obasanjo explained that Wayas demonstrated a high level of maturity and level-headedness, saying his disposition towards effective nation-building remained unparalleled.

“He lived for the welfare and security of the common man. His passion about a better and safer society was exceptional.

“His steadfastness, commitment to the cause of one Nigeria and optimistic spirit towards national development will continue to inspire us both now and in the future,” he said.

The former president described the death as painful and commiserated with his family, Governor Ben Ayade, the entire people of Cross River State and all associates of the late statesman.

Obasanjo prayed to the Almighty God to grant the late leader a place among the righteous ones in paradise.

“May God also grants members of his immediate family, the people and government of Cross River State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.